<p>The trailer of <em>Baahubali: The Epic</em> was launched ahead of its theatrical release on October 31.</p><p><em>Baahubali : The Epic</em> is a re-edited version of S S Rajamouli's <em>Baahubali: The Beginning</em> and <em>Baahubali 2: The Conclusion</em>, as a single film to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the franchise.</p><p>The 3-hour-45-minute movie will be screened in multiple languages. </p><p>The trailer depicts the tale of Amrendra Baahubali, his son Mahendra Baahubali and the kingdom of Mahishmati.</p>.<p>The roles of Amrendra and Mahendra are played by Prabhas and Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva.</p><p>The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in crucial roles.</p><p><em>Baahubali: The Beginning</em> earned between Rs 599.72 crore and Rs 650 crore gross worldwide and <em>Baahubali 2: The Conclusion</em> garnered an earning between Rs 1,788 crore to Rs 1,810 crore gross worldwide.</p><p>Producer Shobu Yarlagadda told <em><a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/telugu/movies/box-office/prabhass-baahubali-the-epiccrosses-rs-1-80-crore-mark-in-advance-booking-in-us-markets/articleshow/124777742.cms" rel="nofollow">Times Entertainment</a></em> that they had earlier tried to edit both the films into one.</p><p>He said, "We actually tried something like this in 2018-19, it was just an edit. We combined both the films to see how it would look, but everyone got busy with different projects, and we dropped it."</p>