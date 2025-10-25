<p>Mumbai: In a swift operation, police has arrested a man from Pune, one of the two people named by a lady doctor from Phaltan in Satara district in her suicide note even as a massive manhunt is underway to arrest the police officer accused of raping her.</p><p>The accused Prashant Bankar is a techie based in Pune and the son of the landlord of the house where the victim resided. </p><p>The doctor had accused him of mental harassment. </p>.Wife alleges 'undue pressure' forced Haryana ASI to commit suicide.<p>Teams have been fanned out to track down Sub Inspector Gopal Badane, who has been placed under suspension.</p><p>The doctor has accused him of raping her multiple occasions besides causing mental harassment. </p><p>The doctor ended her life on Thursday evening by hanging herself in her hostel room after writing a suicide note in her left palm.</p>