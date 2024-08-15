PM Narendra Modi greets citizens on India's 78th Independence Day

Later, the prime minister attended the celebrations at the historic Red Fort where he delivered his 11th Independence Day address.
"Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!," Modi said in a post on X in English and Hindi.
The Indian contingent which took part in the Paris Olympics, students benefiting from the Atal Innovation Mission, workers of the Border Roads Organisation and sarpanches of the gram panchayats are among the 6,000 special guests invited to the 78th Independence Day celebrations here.
Published 15 August 2024, 03:07 IST