<p>Mysuru/Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar huddled with top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his transit at Mysuru on Tuesday, sparking political buzz. </p><p>Rahul spoke to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar separately for a few minutes. He met them together for a couple of minutes. </p><p>According to sources, Rahul told Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar that they will be called for talks in New Delhi to 'settle' their leadership dispute. Shivakumar is waiting in the wings to replace Siddaramaiah on the premise that he was promised the chief minister's position. </p><p>It is possible, a senior party leader said, that Siddaramaiah places before Rahul his views on the preparation for the next budget and the need for a Cabinet reshuffle. </p><p>Shivakumar must have told Rahul about the government completing two-and-a-half years, the promise made to him and the upcoming elections, the leader said. </p>.No confusion related to power sharing or Cabinet reshuffle, asserts Siddaramaiah .<p>Siddaramaiah, however, said no political discussion took place with Rahul, who was en route to Gudalur in Tamil Nadu. </p><p>Asked about a possible leadership change, Siddaramaiah said it was just media speculation. "There's no such issue within the party," he said. </p><p>On confusion about a Cabinet reshuffle, he said, "Where's the confusion? These are discussions in newspapers and media." He specified that he had not received a call to visit Delhi to discuss Cabinet reshuffle. </p><p>Reacting to some Congress lawmakers predicting dates for the rumoured leadership change, Siddaramaiah said only he and Shivakumar could speak on the matter. "Have we said anything? No. In fact, legislators have stopped discussing this. It's you (media) that's discussing this," he said. </p><p>When it was pointed out that Shivakumar's supporters were talking about a promise that was made, Siddaramaiah said, "They've not said anything. You're creating it." </p><p>Siddaramaiah added, however, that he would go by whatever the high command decided. </p><p>While receiving Rahul, Siddarmaiah presented to him a miniature model of the Mysuru Palace. </p>