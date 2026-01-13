'Keep protesting, help is on its way': Trump tells Iranians, says cancelled meeting with officials over deaths

<p>President Donald Trump on Tuesday told Iranians to keep protesting and said help was on the way, but did not elaborate on whether that meant possible U.S. action.</p><p>"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!... HELP IS ON ITS WAY," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.</p>.<p>He said he had canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the "senseless killing" of protesters stopped.</p>.Decision to intervene in Iran will define Trump's presidency.<p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/iran-protests-live-updates-united-states-donald-trump-more-than-500-protestors-killed-during-the-protest-ayatollah-ali-khamenei-tehran-washington-us-military-action-against-tehran-tariff-3860290">Track LIVE updates of Iran protests here</a></strong></em></p><p>Trump has previously said military action is among options he is weighing to punish Iran, which is seeing its biggest anti-government protests in years. About 2,000 people including security personnel have been killed in protests in Iran, an Iranian official said on Tuesday.</p><p>Late on Monday Trump also announced 25% import tariffs on products from any country doing business with Iran - a major oil exporter.</p><p>Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told <em>Al Jazeera</em> on Monday that he had continued to communicate with US special envoy Steve Witkoff during the protests and Tehran was studying ideas proposed by Washington. </p>