Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Poll body issues notice to Pawan Khera's wife Kota Neelima for name in 2 constituencies

Khera was issued a notice on Tuesday for being enrolled as a voter in New Delhi and Jangpura assembly constituencies.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 14:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 14:27 IST
India NewsPawan KheraElection CommissionVoter ID cards

Follow us on :

Follow Us