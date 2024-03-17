JOIN US
Practice of law is 'eternal process of learning': Justice Vikram Nath

Last Updated 17 March 2024, 17:03 IST

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath on Sunday asked the budding lawyers to continue to learn until the end of one's career as the practice of law is an 'eternal process of learning'.

Speaking as chief guest in the 20th KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition 2024 here, he said the real charm lies in literacy.

Highlighting the importance of competitions like the moot court, he said the current law students are lucky as they get both legal and practical education because, in his time, there was no moot court sessions. He said such competitions help law students build confidence while sharpening their skills to argue convincingly in court.

He concluded his speech by sharing a quote, “Law is the king of kings, far more rigid and powerful than they; there is nothing higher than law; by its prowess, as by that of the highest monarch, the weak shall prevail over the strong.”

While interacting with the students, Delhi High Court judge Justice Rekha Pali advised them that a lawyer should not come half-prepared in front of the court, and when a judge asks questions, they should answer it with confidence.

She ended her speech by appreciating the work put in by the organising committee and the Luthra family, who have maintained the father's legacy through the moot court in his name for the past 20 years.

In this year's competition, Campus Law Centre, Faculty of the Law, University of Delhi emerged as winner. The first runner-up team was from Government Law College, Mumbai. The Best Memorial prize was bagged by Army Institute of Law, Mohali and second Best Memorial was won by Symbiosis Law School, Noida.

The Best speaker prize went to Northumbria University, UK, and second Best speaker went to Bhartiya Vidyapeeth University, Pune.

The Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, hosted event.

This year, the competition received participation from 155 institutions from India and abroad, which was 59 teams more than the last moot court competition.

The 72 teams were shortlisted for the competition, including from NLSIU, Bangalore and Symbiosis Law School, Pune and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

The competition also saw participants from international teams including, Northumbria University (United Kingdom), National University of Singapore (Singapore), Bangladesh University of Business and Technology, University of Asia Pacific, North South University, State University of Bangladesh (Bangladesh), University of Ibadan (Nigeria), General Sir John Kotelawala Defense University (Sri Lanka), Kathmandu University School of Law, National Law College, Nepal Law Campus (Nepal) and University of Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe).

(Published 17 March 2024, 17:03 IST)
