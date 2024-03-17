Practice of law is 'eternal process of learning': Justice Vikram Nath

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath on Sunday asked the budding lawyers to continue to learn until the end of one's career as the practice of law is an 'eternal process of learning'.

Speaking as chief guest in the 20th KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition 2024 here, he said the real charm lies in literacy.

Highlighting the importance of competitions like the moot court, he said the current law students are lucky as they get both legal and practical education because, in his time, there was no moot court sessions. He said such competitions help law students build confidence while sharpening their skills to argue convincingly in court.

He concluded his speech by sharing a quote, “Law is the king of kings, far more rigid and powerful than they; there is nothing higher than law; by its prowess, as by that of the highest monarch, the weak shall prevail over the strong.”

While interacting with the students, Delhi High Court judge Justice Rekha Pali advised them that a lawyer should not come half-prepared in front of the court, and when a judge asks questions, they should answer it with confidence.