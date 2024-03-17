Practice of law is 'eternal process of learning': Justice Vikram Nath

She ended her speech by appreciating the work put in by the organising committee and the Luthra family, who have maintained the father's legacy through the moot court in his name for the past 20 years.
In this year's competition, Campus Law Centre, Faculty of the Law, University of Delhi emerged as winner. The first runner-up team was from Government Law College, Mumbai. The Best Memorial prize was bagged by Army Institute of Law, Mohali and second Best Memorial was won by Symbiosis Law School, Noida.
The Best speaker prize went to Northumbria University, UK, and second Best speaker went to Bhartiya Vidyapeeth University, Pune.
The Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, hosted event.
This year, the competition received participation from 155 institutions from India and abroad, which was 59 teams more than the last moot court competition.
The 72 teams were shortlisted for the competition, including from NLSIU, Bangalore and Symbiosis Law School, Pune and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.
The competition also saw participants from international teams including, Northumbria University (United Kingdom), National University of Singapore (Singapore), Bangladesh University of Business and Technology, University of Asia Pacific, North South University, State University of Bangladesh (Bangladesh), University of Ibadan (Nigeria), General Sir John Kotelawala Defense University (Sri Lanka), Kathmandu University School of Law, National Law College, Nepal Law Campus (Nepal) and University of Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe).