Delhi blast: Pulwama doctor believed to be behind the wheels of exploded car; investigators probing 'suicide bomb' angle

The CCTV footage showed a 'masked man' driving the car, which exploded. While body parts are found in the car, investigators will have to rely on DNA tests to ascertain whether it is of Umar Nabi.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 07:06 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 07:06 IST
