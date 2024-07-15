Home
Rains cause waterlogging and traffic chaos in Delhi

PTI
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 08:02 IST

New Delhi: Delhi commuters faced a harrowing time Monday morning as they had to wade through waterlogged roads following rains in parts of the city.

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory after waterlogging was reported at Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg, asking people to take diversions from Mall Road signal to Burai via Khyber Pass, Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad flyover.

Commuters were asked to avoid the affected stretch which is under construction.

"Traffic is affected in both the carriageways of New Rohtak road due to waterlogging at Anand Parbat near Gali No 10," the Delhi traffic police said in a post on X.

Commuters took to X to share their traffic woes.

Several X users said they faced heavy traffic from Punjabi Bagh towards Dhaula Kuan, National Highway 8 and near the Jhandewalan Metro Station, making it difficult for them to reach their destination.

Published 15 July 2024, 08:02 IST
