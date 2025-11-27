Menu
Red Fort blast accused Jasir Bilal Wani sent to 7-day NIA custody

Wani was produced by the agency as the 10-day custody granted by the Principal Sessions and District Judge, Anju Bajaj Chandna, on November 18 was set to end today.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 08:50 IST
Published 27 November 2025, 08:50 IST
