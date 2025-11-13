Red Fort blast effect: Bus tyre burst creates panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur

<p>New Delhi: The loud sound caused by a bus tyre burst caused panic among locals in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area on Thursday morning, officials said.</p>.<p>The Dehi Fire Services said they received a call at 9.19 am informing about a blast-like loud sound heard near Raddison in Mahipalpur, following which they pressed three fire tenders to the spot.</p>.Delhi blast: Mistaking explosion for transformer burst, couple continued engagement ceremony.<p>Even after extensive checking, the officers found nothing at the spot.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said, "The caller was contacted and he informed that while he was on the way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard. We checked everything and nothing was found." "During local enquiry, a guard informed that the rear tyre of a DTC bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had burst and the sound came from that," the DCP said.</p>.<p>The situation is normal and there is nothing to worry, he added. </p>