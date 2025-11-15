Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Red Fort blast: Shopkeepers recall chaos as Lajpat Rai Market reopens, say recovery will take time

Rakesh Kumar, who runs an electronics shop in the market, said he had reached the spot barely minutes before the incident.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 15:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 15:40 IST
India NewsDelhiRed Fort

Follow us on :

Follow Us