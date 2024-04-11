Removal of Kejriwal's private secretary will pave way for probe into excise policy scam: BJP

New Delhi: BJP leaders on Thursday said the removal of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's private secretary from his post by the Vigilance Directorate was an administrative decision that will pave the way for a probe into the alleged excise policy scam.

It was necessary to remove Kumar from the post as his appointment was "illegal" and he was under the scanner of agencies in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of the city government, Delhi BJP vice-president Kapil Mishra said, adding that his removal will now pave the way for an impartial investigation in the matter.

In an order on Wednesday, the Delhi government's Vigilance Directorate terminated the service of Kejriwal's private secretary Bibhav Kumar over alleged violations of rules and procedures in his appointment.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi over Kumar's termination of services.

The anti-corruption stand and high moral ground claimed by the AAP and its leaders like Kejriwal have fallen flat with Kumar's removal, Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana said.