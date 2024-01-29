Republic Day parade: Delhi Police, CRPF women win best marching contingents

The CRPF, which has the distinction of raising one of the first women band contingents, had 100 women personnel who played the tune 'Desk Ke Hum Hai Rakshak'. Its women contingent consisted of 148 female personnel drawn from units deployed in various parts of the country for anti-insurgency, anti-naxal and law and order duties, and depicts a mini India as it consists of Mahila personnel from all parts of the country at Kartavya Path.