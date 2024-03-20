Row over funds: SC says can order release of Rs 3,000 cr for Delhi Jal Board even after their lapse on Mar 31

He sought urgent hearing in the matter.

“I have passed the budget. I have passed the legislation. The minister is directed yet the Delhi Jal Board funds are not being released. On March 31, it will lapse. Rs 3,000 crore will lapse on March 31. The court may put it on Friday, because the problem is that Rs 3,000 will lapse,” Singhvi said.

The bench assured the AAP government that it can always order release of Rs 3,000 crore funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board even after they lapse on March 31.

“If we list on April 1, we can always direct a reversal. It is only a financial entry for us. Anything which happens between now and the hearing, we can,” the bench said.

The AAP government had moved the court seeking release of funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board. The Delhi government contended that the budget was duly passed and yet the funds meant for the DJB were not being released.

It claimed that the Finance Department has withheld the funds for the DJB on the instructions of the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, which would result in severe water crisis.