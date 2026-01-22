Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Sanjeev Kirwar, IAS officer who emptied Delhi stadium to walk his dog, appointed as Commissioner of MCD

Khirwar will take office just before MCD’s budget presentation, scheduled for later in the month. This comes amid key administrative and financial challenges.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 07:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 07:13 IST
India NewsDelhiMCDDog

Follow us on :

Follow Us