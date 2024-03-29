Security beefed up in central Delhi ahead of I.N.D.I.A. bloc's protest against Kejriwal's arrest

New Delhi: Multiple layers of barricades have been set up and a large number of police personnel deployed on roads leading to the BJP headquarters here in view of opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc's protest against the arrest of AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Besides police personnel, those of paramilitary forces have also been stationed at many places in Central Delhi, including on the DDU Marg and around the ITO area.