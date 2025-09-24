Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Self-styled godman facing sexual harassment charges linked to 28 books with celebrity forewords

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, previously known as Swami Parthasarathy, has had 17 female students provide statements to a magistrate regarding their allegations against him.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 15:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 15:37 IST
India Newssexual assaultself-styled godman

Follow us on :

Follow Us