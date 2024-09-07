Shalimar Bagh-Sheesh Mahal to be restored by this year end: Delhi L-G V K Saxena

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena announced that the historical Shalimar Bagh-Sheesh Mahal will be restored and dedicated to people by the end of this year, an official statement on Saturday said.

"By December, the capital will have another restored and rejuvenated DDA recreational green spread over 150 acres at Shalimar Bagh in northwest Delhi," it said.

According to the statement, Lieutenant Governor Saxena visited and inspected the Mughal-era Shalimar Bagh-Sheesh Mahal Complex in Shalimar Bagh on Saturday and expressed satisfaction at the pace and status of the rejuvenation work of the monument.