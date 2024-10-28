Home
Sisodia reiterates AAP's commitment to education at 'Shiksha Par Baat' event

According to a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), feedback was taken on the Delhi Education Model during the event which also discussed the future of government schools in the city.
27 October 2024

