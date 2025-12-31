<p>Bengaluru: The Narcotics Control Bureau (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=NCB">NCB</a>) on Wednesday said it busted an international syndicate trafficking Khat leaves operating from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>The operation led to the seizure of approximately 160 kg of Khat leaves, valued at around Rs 8 crore. This is the largest seizure of Khat in Karnataka since its inclusion as a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act in 2018, the NCB said.</p>.'Breaking Bad' in Bengaluru: How an engineer turned into a drug maker.<p>“Preliminary investigation indicates that the contraband was smuggled into India through an international route originating from Ethiopia to India via Kenya, pointing to the involvement of a well-organised transnational drug syndicate operating across more than 20 countries, including Ethiopia, Kenya, and the Middle East. The syndicate sent over 550 parcels weighing approximately 2,100 kg to North America, Europe, the Gulf countries and the Middle East,” NCB said.</p><p>“Information on the in-transit parcels is being shared with agencies in respective countries for action at their end. NCB has taken strict action against the traffickers of Khat leaves, Psychotropic drugs, despite being a less popular/Consumed drug in India. Further investigation revealed that the syndicate was using the international postal and courier system to import bulk consignments of Khat, camouflaged as routine commercial items such as tea,” it added.</p><p>The agency further claimed that the network operated through multiple layers, using storage and distribution points within Bengaluru to break bulk and distribute smaller quantities. </p><p>The syndicate comprised predominantly foreign nationals, assisted by local facilitators, with several members residing in India under the guise of student and medical visas, the NCB said.</p><p>Separately, the agency also said that during 2025, it seized 490 kilograms of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, including Hydroponic Ganja (244 kg), Cannabis (63 kg), Cocaine (2 kg), Methamphetamine (10.5 kg), Psilocybin (6 kg), Khat Leaves (162.5 kg), LSD (808 blots), MDMA (53 units) and other prohibited substances, with an estimated international market value of ₹270 crore. A total of 81 persons, including 07 foreign nationals, were arrested, the agency said.</p>