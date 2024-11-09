Home
Special camps held to register new voters for Delhi polls

All eligible people can get their names registered in the electoral roll at special camps, said a notice issued by chief electoral officer (CEO), Delhi.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 11:03 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 11:03 IST
