'Stuck at Connaught Place': Posing as CJI Chandrachud, fraudster requests Rs 500 for cab fare; SC files complaint

From fake social media accounts to phishing e-mails, cybercrime frauds and cyber scams have become common in today's digital age.

A fraudster posing as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud sent messages to an individual claiming that he was stuck in Connaught Place and had an urgent meet of the collegium to attend.

The scammer requested Rs 500 to pay for cab and even promised to pay the amount back after reaching his destination.

In a post on X, Debayan Roy, a special correspondent of the Supreme Court shared a screenshot of the fraud messages wherein the second message's sign off read, "Sent from iPad."