Supply of 'non-standard' drugs in Delhi govt hospitals: L-G V K Saxena recommends CBI inquiry

These drugs, procured by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Delhi Health Services (DHS), were supplied to Delhi government hospitals and may also have been supplied to the 'Mohalla Clinics', the Lt Governor said in his note.

"Tested by government as well as private analysts/laboratories as per rules and statutory provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, these have failed and are categorised as 'Not of Standard Quality'," he said.

Saxena, in his note, also said that "these drugs procured by spending huge budgetary resources are a grave threat to public health and safety" and have the "potential of endangering lives of people".

"Prima facie, apart from CPA-DHS, GNCTD, there are suppliers, manufacturers situated in other states and drug controllers in those states associated in this whole exercise," he said.

The Lt Governor said accordingly, as proposed at "Para 35, since the matter of ''Mohalla Clinics'' is already entrusted to the CBI, this case, which may, inter alia, also involve supply of these failed ''Not of Standard Quality'' drugs to such clinics, may also be entrusted to the central agency, especially in light of the fact that the investigation therein involves multi inter-state stakeholders including CPA- DHS, GNCTD, suppliers/dealers, manufacturers in other states and other state agencies".

The Directorate of Vigilance had submitted a report in the matter. There were complaints of sub-standard medicines being supplied in Delhi government hospitals. Subsequently, samples were collected from the government hospitals, the Raj Niwas officials said.

Responding to queries on the issue, Rai said he had not seen the details of the matter.

"The government will give its response after a detailed study. But such a system of sending matters for inquiries to the CBI has become a medium of obstructing work of the government. Officers stop taking decisions on matters. But in this matter, the government will study it," he told PTI.

Sources in the AAP government claimed that a complaint against a senior health department official was sent to the Lt Governor earlier.

"Now, will the Lt Governor take action against this officer? The same official was responsible for stopping the 'Dilli Ke Farishte' scheme. We had earlier requested the Lt Governor to remove this official," a source said.