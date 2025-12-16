<p>A meeting of BJP's Parliamentary Board a day ahead of the announcement sealed the deal for Nitin Nabin to become the next national president, DH has learnt. </p><p>In the virtual meeting, Nabin’s name was proposed for the top postm while outgoing president JP Nadda asked the Board’s members if they had any objections. There were none. </p><p>The central leadership had kept the party’s future till 2047 in mind when naming Nabin, who at 45 years is the youngest president of BJP. Incidentally, BJP was formed 45 years ago in 1980. </p><p>“The party is cultivating a young section of leadership across states and we were grooming them. If you see our deputy chief ministers in the state, you will see that in action,” a senior party leader said. </p><p>The leader added that apart from Nabin a few more names of were in contention. “But some are needed in their states and some are deputy chief ministers,” said the leader. </p><p>Nabin’s imminent ascension as president will happen in January after Sankranti when the inauspicious period of Kharmas ends. </p><p>The election process is a 22-day event. The list of the electors and voters — the National Council — will be made public once the elections are announced and a time period of seven days will be set aside for anyone to object. The Council will convene in January sometime and they hold the power to object to the names of President if the need arises. </p><p>Sources also said that Nabin will continue to be a legislator and not become a Parliamentarian. He will join a long list of presidents who will not be parliamentarians. Other such presidents include Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Bangaru Laxman, among others. </p>