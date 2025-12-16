Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Yearender 2025: Top 10 trending topics on YouTube

People were very curious to check out the reviews of popular Netflix show Squid Game, Rajanikanth-starrer Coolie, and the latest updates on the Indian Premier League cricket championship and more.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 17:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Squid Game

File Photo: People dressed as Pink Guards pose for a picture with a 12-meter-tall giant doll of 'Young-hee' from the South Korean Netflix series "Squid Game" during a promotional event of 'Squid Game 3' final season at City Hall Square in Bangkok, Thailand, June 30, 2025.

File Photo: People dressed as Pink Guards pose for a picture with a 12-meter-tall giant doll of 'Young-hee' from the South Korean Netflix series "Squid Game" during a promotional event of 'Squid Game 3' final season at City Hall Square in Bangkok, Thailand, June 30, 2025.

REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Saiyaara

Poster of Saiyaara featuring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday.

Poster of Saiyaara featuring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday.

Credit: YRF photo

Coolie

Rajinikanth in Coolie.

Rajinikanth in Coolie.

Credit: Sun Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kumbh Mela

People at the Kumbh Mela (Image for representation)

People at the Kumbh Mela (Image for representation)

Credit: Special Arrangement

IPL 2025

IPL 2025.

IPL 2025.

Credit: Instagram/@iplt20

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sanam Teri Kasam

A poster of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'.

A poster of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'. 

Credit: X/@SrBachchan

Tung Tung Tung Sahur

TUNG TUNG TUNG SAHUR SONG (OFFICIAL TRAP REMIX).

TUNG TUNG TUNG SAHUR SONG (OFFICIAL TRAP REMIX).

Credit: Trap Music Now/YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Labubu

File Photo: An employee gestures next to Labubu toys on display at Pop Mart’s booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China.

File Photo: An employee gestures next to Labubu toys on display at Pop Mart’s booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China.

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Asia Cup

India players celebrate after winning the Asia Cup.

India players celebrate after winning the Asia Cup.

Credit: Reuters photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

KPop Demon Hunters

A grab from Demon Hunters

A grab from Demon Hunters

Credit: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 17:30 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleYouTubeDH TechTrendingTrending Nowyearenderyearend

Follow us on :

Follow Us