Supreme Court takes note of construction work in court premises despite GRAP-4 curbs

<p>New Delhi: The ongoing construction work inside the Supreme Court premises despite the GRAP-4 restrictions came under the scanner of the court on Monday while hearing a case related to the alarming rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR.</p><p>The moment this fact was brought to the notice of a bench headed by Justice Abhay S Oka, it asked the secretary general of the top court to appear and apprise it of the ongoing activities.</p><p>Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners, pointed out that despite GRAP-4 restrictions in the national capital, which prohibits any kind of construction work, the same was going on outside court-11 of the top court.</p><p>"We just saw during lunch time, the construction work was going on," he said.</p><p>Justice Oka asked the court master to call the secretary general, who later appeared in court and apprised the bench about the work.</p><p>The bench asked the secretary general to look into the matter. </p>