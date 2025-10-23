<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=supreme+court+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggAEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg7MgYIARBFGDkyCggCEAAYsQMYgAQyBwgDEAAYgAQyCggEEAAYsQMYgAQyBggFEEUYPDIGCAYQRRg8MgYIBxBFGDzSAQgxNTEwajBqN6gCCLACAfEFjFqqNlv1HJI&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Supreme Court</a> is set to hear on October 27 a petition seeking contempt action against advocate Rakesh Kishore, who hurled a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during court proceedings earlier this month.</p><p>According to the cause list of October 27 uploaded on the apex court's website, the plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) will come up for hearing before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.</p><p>On October 6, in a shocking security breach, 71-year-old Kishore hurled a shoe towards the CJI in his courtroom, which prompted the Bar Council of India to suspend his licence with immediate effect.</p><p>On a plea for urgent hearing made by senior advocate and SCBA president Vikas Singh on October 16, the court had said taking any action against the lawyer may open another episode, with the social media marketing it in the weeks to come. </p><p>The court had observed that let the incident die a natural death. </p>.‘Let it die a natural death’: Supreme Court refuses to act in CJI shoe incident.<p>"It is our behavior and how we handle ourselves that we garner respect. The CJI has brushed it aside as an act of an irresponsible citizen. You have to consider that whether raking an incident which we have given closure to. Is it needed at all especially in an overburdened court? See spending five minutes on this.. we could have decided cases where persons are in jail or want bail," Justice Kant led bench had said.</p><p>The SCBA sought contempt action against the lawyer as he has not expressed any remorse and justified his act.</p><p>After the incident, the lawyer had sought to justify his act claiming he was deeply hurt by remarks made in Lord Vishnu idol case in September. </p><p>CJI B R Gavai, subsequently, said the incident had shocked him, but was a 'forgotten chapter' now.</p>