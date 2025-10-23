Menu
Supreme Court to hear contempt plea against lawyer who hurled shoe towards CJI on October 27

The incident sparked widespread condemnation from different sections of the society, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to the CJI and calling the attack "reprehensible".
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 11:42 IST
Published 23 October 2025, 11:42 IST
India NewsCJIChief Justice of IndiaSupreme CourtB R Gavai

