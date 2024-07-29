Swati Maliwal, AAP at loggerheads over Delhi coaching centre deaths; RS MP asks for Rs 1 crore compensation

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who is at loggerheads with AAP, on Monday targeted her party over the death of three youths in a coaching centre, saying no elected representative of Delhi government or municipal corporation visited the families of the victims while demanding a Rs one crore compensation and a law to regulate such facilities.
Maliwal among others had submitted a notice to suspend the business of Rajya Sabha to immediately discuss the death of three civil service aspirants when they got stuck in the basement library of a coaching centre in central Delhi on Saturday. Though the notice was not accepted, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar allowed a short duration discussion on it.
Speaking in the Upper House, she demanded strict action against elected representatives and officials of both Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi after a “full investigation” into the incident on Saturday, so that a strong message is sent out.
Slamming leaders for taking credit for roads and other infrastructure but evading responsibility when failures happen, she said, “I went there yesterday and met families of two victims. But no elected representatives or officials of Delhi government and MCD met victims’ families.”
Maliwal, who finds isolated after accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bhibhav Kumar of physically assaulting her, said no expression of outrage or concern by MPs will bring any relief for the families of victims and that the Delhi government should provide a compensation of Rs one crore each to the families.
She also claimed that the Delhi government has not made any law to regulate paying guest accommodations or coaching centres in the country. For the welfare of students coming to Delhi to pursue their career dreams, she said, a welfare scheme should be formulated.
Published 29 July 2024, 11:56 IST