Swati Maliwal, AAP at loggerheads over Delhi coaching centre deaths; RS MP asks for Rs 1 crore compensation

Slamming leaders for taking credit for roads and other infrastructure but evading responsibility when failures happen, she said, “I went there yesterday and met families of two victims. But no elected representatives or officials of Delhi government and MCD met victims’ families.”

Maliwal, who finds isolated after accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bhibhav Kumar of physically assaulting her, said no expression of outrage or concern by MPs will bring any relief for the families of victims and that the Delhi government should provide a compensation of Rs one crore each to the families.

She also claimed that the Delhi government has not made any law to regulate paying guest accommodations or coaching centres in the country. For the welfare of students coming to Delhi to pursue their career dreams, she said, a welfare scheme should be formulated.