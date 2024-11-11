Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Swati Maliwal assault case: Ex-Delhi CM aide moves against charge sheet cognisance

Kumar is accused of assaulting Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13 and is currently on bail. A magistrate court took cognisance of the charge sheet against him on July 30.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 08:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 08:51 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsArvind KejriwalSwati Maliwal

Follow us on :

Follow Us