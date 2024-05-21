Swati Maliwal threatens to take Delhi ministers to court for spreading 'lies' against her

"All the members of the party are receiving calls saying if there is any personal video of Swati, send it. It has to be leaked. They are putting my relatives' lives in danger by tweeting their details after procuring them using their vehicle registration numbers

"Well, lies don't last long. But in the intoxication of power and the obsession to bring someone down, it should not happen that when the truth comes out, you are not even able to look your family in the eye.