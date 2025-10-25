Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Teen kidnapped at gunpoint after fight in South Delhi school; police rescue victim, detain four minors

Officials said that four minors were detained, and a pistol along with 20 live cartridges was recovered from their possession.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 17:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 17:04 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeAbductionGunpointSouth Delhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us