<p>New Delhi: A man, who is considered to be the previous owner of the car involved in the explosion near Red Fort, has been detained, officials said.</p><p>Mohd Salman is learnt to have told police that he has sold the i20 Hyundai car with registration number HR 26CE 7674 but the buyer had not changed the registration. </p><p>Sources said Salman has told the investigators that he has sold it to one Devendra in Okhla in Delhi. Investigators are yet to corroborate his version. Devendra is learnt to have sold it to someone in Haryana's Ambala later.</p><p>Sources said the rear-side of the car exploded first leading to other vehicles being damaged. </p><p>Investigators also said there were three people inside the car and have not found any pellet injuries on the bodies of the injured. They said it was unusual for people not to have pellet injuries from a bomb explosion.</p>