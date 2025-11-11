Today's Horoscope – November 11, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 November 2025, 18:49 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Try to curb your impulsive nature today. You are generous to a fault, but be prudent too. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations, you may add a new dimension that hadn’t occurred to you till now.
Lucky colour: Lavender Lucky number: 8
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Your partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good — much financial gain is indicated. Old contacts may return, bringing renewed affection or healing from past matters. Old ghosts may finally be laid to rest.
Lucky colour: Lime Yellow Lucky number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted, whether on a personal or professional level. You may be irritable today and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Watch out — try not to go over the top.
Lucky colour: Emerald Lucky number: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): A good day to change residence or even take up a new job. A prize or award may come your way unexpectedly. Hassles with your boss are likely if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don’t let anyone take you for granted.
Lucky colour: Velvet Black Lucky number: 6
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Mixing business and pleasure isn’t favoured today. Hyperactivity could make you stressed out. It’s a good day to charm your detractors. A long-term project concludes successfully.
Lucky colour: Crimson Lucky number: 4
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): A good day to do a kind deed. Don’t waste your money or energy on undeserving people or projects. Look around and appreciate the positives in your life rather than focusing on the negatives.
Lucky colour: Indigo Lucky number: 7
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You may want to explore your inner strengths or take up meditation. The stars stir up your sociable side today — you’re in the mood for excitement and change as you mingle with creative friends and inspiring colleagues.
Lucky colour: Cream Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budget plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight, but don’t worry too much about what others think.
Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 1
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): You may be confused by mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself and avoid arguments over trivial matters. A new opportunity at work could bring long-term satisfaction.
Lucky colour: Copper Lucky number: 3
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Cancelled travel plans may reveal a better opportunity you hadn’t considered. Financial matters are highlighted, and a new contract or source of income may come through.
Lucky colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 2
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Money may be hard to come by today, so keep a backup plan ready. Domestic matters could be rocky. Learn your facts before reacting or making any big moves.
Lucky colour: Coffee Lucky number: 8
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Avoid judging new acquaintances by the standards of those from your past. Partners mean well but may be temperamental and hard to handle. Stay calm and patient.
Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 7
Amara Ramdev