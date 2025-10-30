'This is my baby's win': 7-month pregnant Delhi Police constable bags bronze in weightlifting meet
The 30-year-old constable from the North District Community Policing Cell lifted a combined total of 145 kg on October 17 to clinch the third spot. What made her victory truly remarkable was that she achieved the feat while being seven months pregnant.
शक्ति सिर्फ़ शरीर की नहीं होती, हौसले की भी होती है। दिल्ली पुलिस की कांस्टेबल सोनिका यादव ने सात महीने की गर्भावस्था में ऑल इंडिया पुलिस वेटलिफ्टिंग क्लस्टर में 145 किलो उठाकर पूरे देश को दिखाया—माँ बनने का मतलब रुकना नहीं, उड़ना भी है। उनका जज़्बा हर महिला को विश्वास दिलाता है:… pic.twitter.com/xo8KvNjNyv