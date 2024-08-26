Home
Three killed as truck runs over Delhi pavement dwellers

A police official said that the alleged incident occurred around 5:30 am and the victims were homeless and sleeping on the footpath.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 05:46 IST

New Delhi: Three people died after a truck allegedly ran over five people sleeping on a footpath in the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The alleged incident occurred around 5:30 am, the police said. An officer said the victims were homeless and sleeping on the footpath.

The victims were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where three were declared dead. The two others were shifted to GTB Hospital, the officer added.

Teams have been formed to nab the truck driver and efforts are underway to identify the dead, the officer further said.

Published 26 August 2024, 05:46 IST
India NewsDelhiDeath

