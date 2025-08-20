Menu
Tree pruning: We have lost a life, what else can be eye opening for MCD, Delhi HC asks

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said immediate attention was required for pruning.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 10:50 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 10:50 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High Court

