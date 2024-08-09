'Victory of truth': AAP after Supreme Court grants bail to Manish Sisodia

In a post on X in Hindi, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "The whole country is happy today as Manish Sisodia, the hero of Delhi education revolution, got bail. I express my gratitude to the Honourable Supreme Court from the bottom of my heart."

"Manish ji was kept behind bars for 530 days. His crime was that he gave a better future to the children of the poor. Dear children, your Manish uncle is coming back," he said.