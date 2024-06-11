Two members of 'Chhenu Gang' nabbed from north Delhi's Kashmiri Gate

New Delhi: Two members of the dreaded 'Chhenu Gang' have been nabbed from north Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area for their alleged involvement in multiple criminal cases, police said on Tuesday.

The two accused have been identified as Haji Imran (41) and Abdul Rehman (38), Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Rakesh Paweriya said.

According to the police officer, the duo were travelling in a car that was intercepted by a team of police officials after being informed about it beforehand. They got down the car and started to flee but were unsuccessful, Paweriya said.

A semi-automatic pistol loaded with three cartridges and a country-made pistol with one cartridge were seized from them, the DCP said.