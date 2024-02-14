Umar Khalid withdraws bail plea from Supreme Court in UAPA case

The counsel said that Khalid will seek bail afresh before the trial court. The apex court allowed Khalid to withdraw his plea.

On several occasions, Khalid’s bail plea was adjourned by the apex court due to unavailability of his counsel.

Delhi police had arrested Khalid in September 2020 and charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly as well as several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He has been in jail since then.

In May this year, the apex court had sought Delhi Police’s reply on Khalid’s bail plea. Khalid had moved the apex court against the Delhi High Court order denying him bail.

Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others have been booked under UAPA and other provisions of the IPC in connection with 2020 Delhi riots.

Khalid moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court order passed on October 18, 2022, rejecting his bail plea in the matter. The high court had said he was in constant touch with other co-accused and the allegations against him were prima facie true.