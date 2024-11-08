Unidentified woman found lying injured on street in West Delhi

<p>New Delhi: An unidentified woman was found lying injured on a street in the early hours of Friday in the Kirti Nagar area of west Delhi, police said.</p>.<p>According to police, it received a call at 1.15 am that a woman was bleeding and lying injured in an alley.</p>.<p>"A woman was found there in a pool of blood. The injured woman, who remains unidentified, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. A door-to-door inquiry in the neighbourhood was also done, but no one recognised her nor had anyone seen her in the vicinity before," said a police officer.</p>.Delhi gym owner murder: Second shooter arrested after encounter in Mathura.<p>Police said the nearby areas were also checked and the team saw found blood and broken bangles.</p>.<p>Police checked the CCTV footage, which showed that the woman entered an open staircase of a tent house in the area. Later, it was found that the woman fell from an open balcony on the first floor, he said.</p>.<p>"Despite sustaining injuries, she got up and attempted to walk but lost consciousness after covering a short distance. The woman is still under medical care and is not fit for a statement. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said the officer.</p>