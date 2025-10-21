University of London professor deported from Delhi airport over visa violation
Francesca Orsini, a scholar of Hindi and professor emerita at SOAS, was deported Monday. The scholar is known for her book, The Hindi Public Sphere 1920-1940: Language and Literature in the Age of Nationalism.
Professor Francesca Orsini is a great scholar of Indian literature, whose work has richly illuminated our understanding of our own cultural heritage. To deport her without reason is the mark of a government that is insecure, paranoid, and even stupid.https://t.co/j5Fz1uOphS
The visceral hostility of the NDA government to scholars and scholarship is something to behold. A government ideologically committed to Hindi has banned Francesca Orsini. You can't make this up. https://t.co/PpP0kkGiVY