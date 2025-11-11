Menu
US says ‘closely monitoring situation’ after blast in Delhi kills at least 8 people

A State Department spokesperson told PTI that “we are aware of the explosion near Red Fort in Delhi.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 02:36 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 02:36 IST
