Veteran leader L K Advani admitted at Delhi's Apollo hospital

Veteran leader and former deputy prime minister L K Advani was admitted at the Apollo Hospital on Tuesday, in Delhi, PTI reported sources say.

His condition is said to be stable.

Earlier also on June 27, Advani was admitted at the Delhi AIIMS and was discharged in the evening of the same day.

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was then evaluated by a team of doctors from different specialities including urology and geriatric medicine and is learnt to have undergone a minor procedure.

More to follow...