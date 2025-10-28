Watch | Air India bus catches fire at Delhi Airport Terminal 3

<p>An Air India bus caught fire at <a href="https://google.com/search?q=Indira+Gandhi+International+Airport+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Indira+Gandhi+International+Airport+deccan+herald+&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRigATIHCAIQIRigATIHCAMQIRigATIHCAQQIRigATIHCAUQIRigAdIBCDM2MjNqMGo3qAIIsAIB8QUDvqnTRrWIDg&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Indira Gandhi International Airport</a> in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.</p><p>No passengers were onboard when the incident occurred.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Vichitra Veer, in a statement, said the bus was not carrying any passengers or luggage at the time of the incident.</p>.<p>The incident was reported at 1 pm to the IGI Airport Police Station, following which fire tenders, local police, and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rushed to the spot, the official said.</p><p>"Only the driver was present when the fire broke out. The blaze was promptly brought under control by fire officials. No injuries or casualties have been reported," DCP Veer added.</p><p>The vehicle, used for ferrying passengers on the airport premises, sustained damage in the incident, according to the police.</p><p>The area was briefly cordoned off as a precautionary measure, they said, adding that a detailed examination of the bus is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire.</p><p>Further investigation is underway.</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>