Weeks after Baba Siddique's murder, 8 Bishnoi gang shooters arrested by Delhi Police

Godara said the shooters were planning to target Sunil Pahalwan, a resident of Ganganagar in Rajasthan; and Raj Kumar Gaur, the nephew of a former MLA from Rajasthan, on the direction of Arzoo Bishnoi, who is a close confidant of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi.