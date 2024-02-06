Welcome ED raids against AAP leaders; party involved in excise policy, DJB scams: Delhi BJP

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on AAP leaders and others on Tuesday, saying the party was involved in corruption.

Sachdeva said the AAP were involved in scams related to the excise policy and the Delhi Jal Board.

"Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders, including Kejriwal, have indulged in corruption. The probe agencies are exposing their corruption", Sachdeva said.

The BJP leader said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "guarantee" to recover "every single penny looted" from the government exchequer.