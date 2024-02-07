'Why 3 of your leaders are in jail': BJP after AAP calls ED raids 'attack' to crush Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, AAP leaders, including Atishi, alleged that Tuesday's Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the premises of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's private assistant Bibhav Kumar and party treasurer ND Gupta were an 'attack' on the CM to malign his image and crush him politically.