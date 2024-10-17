Woman shot at in Delhi, four arrested

<p>New Delhi: A woman was shot at during an argument between her relatives at her home in southeast Delhi's Seelampur area here, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Wednesday night, they said.</p>.<p>The matter came to light after Seelampur police station received information from GTB Hospital that a woman with a gunshot injury had been admitted to the facility, a senior police officer said.</p>.Gym owner murder: Second shooter arrested after encounter in Mathura.<p>Sadiya (21) was having a dispute with her husband Zeeshan and her in-laws, according to the officer.</p>.<p>"On Wednesday night, she called her four brothers -- Muntahir, Tafseer, Shahzad and Gulrej -- to her home in the Welcome area. Her brothers had an argument with her in-laws. During the argument, Muntahir fired a shot and the bullet hit Saadma, the wife of Zeeshan's younger brother Javed," the officer said.</p>.<p>Saadma sustained a bullet injury in her stomach and is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital, police said.</p>.<p>Muntahir, Tafseer, Shahzad and Gulrej were arrested from the spot. Further investigation is underway, they said. </p>