delhi

Woman shot dead by minor in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Police said a purported video has surfaced on social media claiming that the boy shared a photo of the pistol and bullets on his WhatsApp status a day before the murder.
Last Updated 27 April 2024, 02:11 IST

New Delhi: A woman was on Friday shot dead in the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi allegedly by a minor boy, police said.

They said the minor was in a relationship with the daughter of the deceased.

'The accused shot the woman dead as she opposed the relationship. The accused and two of his friends procured a pistol and committed the crime,' a senior police officer said.



The minor has been identified and teams have been formed to apprehend him, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections.

(Published 27 April 2024, 02:11 IST)
India News Delhi Crime

